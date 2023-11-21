Israeli Government Approves Gaza Truce Deal
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A woman mourns during the funeral of Al Hajj family at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip on November 21, 2023. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
By Ted Regencia and Lyndal Rowlands
22 Nov 2023
Israel’s government approves Qatar-mediated deal for a four-day truce in Gaza and release of some of the captives held in the enclave.
PM Netanyahu says agreement does not mean war will stop, vows Israeli military will press on after the pause in fighting.
Israeli bombardments continue overnight across Gaza, including around Indonesian Hospital and in Khan Younis in the south of the enclave.
More than 14,100 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at about 1,200.
