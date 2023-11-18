Not Hamas, but Israeli Military Killed Civilians at Nova Music Festival – Media Reports
November 18, 2023
New findings demolish some of the allegations that surrounded Hamas attack on October 7. (Image: Palestine Chronicle)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Many of the allegations, in fact, the myths that surrounded the Qassam Brigades’ attack on southern Israel on October 7 are being demolished, one after the other.
The latest was the claim that Palestinian Resistance fighters had purposely attacked the Nova Music Festival, knowing beforehand that a festival was scheduled to take place on that specific day and time.
That turned out to be untrue, according to an ‘assessment’ by ‘Israel’s security establishment’, which was published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Saturday.
These are selected excerpts from the Haaretz report regarding what precisely transpired on that day.
Did Hamas have advanced knowledge of the Nova Music Festival?
Haaretz reports, “The growing assessment in Israel’s security establishment is that Hamas terrorists (fighters) who committed the (alleged) October 7 massacre didn’t have advanced knowledge about the Nova music festival held next to Kibbutz Re’im, and decided to target the party spontaneously.
“The assessment is based on terrorist interrogations and the police’s investigation of the incident, among other things, which reveal that the terrorists intended to infiltrate Re’im and other kibbutzim near the Gaza border.”
So who killed the civilians at the Festival?
“According to a police source, the investigation also indicates that an IDF combat helicopter that arrived at the scene and fired at terrorists there apparently also hit some festival participants. According to police, 364 people were murdered at the festival.”
But how did a well-planned operation like the one carried out by Hamas not know about a major music festival taking place on the same day?
Haaretz answers, “According to police sources, the party was originally planned for Thursday and Friday, with an extra day on Saturday added only on Tuesday of that week, at the organizers’ request. The last-minute change strengthens the assessment that Hamas hadn’t known of the event.”
Were other civilians allegedly killed by the Israeli military?
The new findings strengthen the argument that indeed, many of the Israeli civilians killed on October 7 were killed by the Israeli military itself.
On October 16, the Electronic Intifada reported, citing “an Israeli woman who survived the Hamas assault on settlements near the Gaza boundary” on October 7, that Israeli civilians were “undoubtedly” killed by the Israeli military.
Yasmine Porat, 44, was speaking to Israeli radio, specifically about gun battles between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces in Kibbutz Be’eri.
Porat, who said that Palestinian fighters had treated them and others “humanely”, initially fled the Nova Music Festival.
“They eliminated everyone, including the hostages,” she said, referring to the Israeli army. “There was very, very heavy crossfire” and even tank shelling.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
