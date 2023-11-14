Israel Raids Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital
Palestinian families walk past destroyed buildings in Bureij, in the central Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, amid ongoing Israeli bombardment across the besieged enclave [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
By Ted Regencia and Lyndal Rowlands
15 Nov 2023
Israel says it is carrying out an “operation” against Hamas at al-Shifa Hospital as its forces raid the health complex in Gaza City.
A doctor inside al-Shifa says the Israeli raid has spurred fear among patients, displaced people and health workers at the facility.
Hamas denies it is using hospitals in Gaza, such as al-Shifa, as command centres, accusing Israel and the United States of trying to justify “brutal massacres”.
More than 11,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at more than 1,200.
