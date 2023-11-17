Russian Forces Pummel Ukrainian Army’s Command Centers Over Week — Top Brass
© Russian Defence Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 24 precision strikes, targeting the Ukrainian army’s command centers over the week of November 11-17 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
"The Russian Armed Forces delivered 24 multiple-launch strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, wiping out forward command posts and deployment sites of the command staff of the Liman battlegroup and the Khortitsa operational/strategic group, and also temporary deployment sites of militants from the Neo-Nazi Azov and Right Sector formations [outlawed in Russia]," the ministry said in a statement.
The strikes obliterated the Ukrainian army’s artillery arsenals, armament, military hardware and fuel depots, airfield infrastructure and a sniper and engineering personnel training center, the ministry reported.
Russian forces repulse 26 Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over week
Russian forces repulsed 26 Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, killing and wounding more than 575 enemy troops over the past week, the ministry reported.
"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup repulsed 26 enemy attacks and continued improving their forward edge positions over the past week. Air strikes and artillery fire inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 30th, 54th, 57th and 67th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Timkovka and Zagoruikovka in the Kharkov Region. The enemy lost as many as over 575 personnel killed and wounded, 2 tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and 13 field artillery guns," the ministry said.
Russian forces repulse 23 Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over week
Russian forces repulsed 23 Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating over 1,100 enemy troops and 27 items of military hardware over the past week, the ministry reported.
"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the battlegroup Center supported by aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires repulsed 23 attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 47th mechanized brigades, 12th special operations brigade and the National Guard’s 15th regiment," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Krasny Liman direction over the past week amounted to "over 1,100 personnel, 8 armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and 5 field artillery guns," the ministry specified.
Russian forces repel 33 Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over week
Russian forces repelled 33 Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported.
"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup repelled 33 enemy attacks over the reporting period and inflicted damage by firepower on the Ukrainian army’s personnel and equipment in areas near the settlements of Maryinka, Kurdyumovka, Razdolovka, Andreyevka and Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past week amounted to more than 1,810 personnel killed and wounded, 2 tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 24 motor vehicles and 22 field artillery guns, the ministry specified.
Russian forces eliminate over 745 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past week
Russian forces inflicted damage on four Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area, eliminating more than 745 enemy troops over the past week, the ministry reported.
"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East gained more advantageous frontiers and positions and repelled two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault brigade and 128th territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novomikhailovka and Nikolskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
"In addition, air strikes and artillery fire inflicted damage on units of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry, 102nd and 127th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Ugledar, Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," it said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past week amounted to over 745 personnel, 12 armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, 20 field artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher, the ministry specified.
Russian forces destroy over 425 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over week
Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in the Zaporozhye area, destroying more than 425 enemy troops over the past week, the ministry reported.
"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup repelled three enemy attacks near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. They also inflicted damage by firepower on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 33rd, 117th and 118th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Uspenovka and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Zaporozhye direction over the past week amounted to more than 425 personnel, 2 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and 7 field artillery guns, the ministry specified.
Kiev loses over 460 troops in Kherson area over past week
The Ukrainian military lost over 460 troops on the right bank of the Dnieper River and in attempts to land on islands on the left bank in the Kherson Region over the past week, the ministry reported.
"In the Kherson direction, the enemy lost over 460 personnel killed and wounded, 2 tanks and 17 motor vehicles on the right bank of the Dnieper River and in attempts to land on islands," the ministry said.
In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed 16 Ukrainian field artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in the Kherson direction over the reporting period, it said.
Russian forces wipe out four Ukrainian army radars over past week
Russian forces destroyed four Ukrainian army radars, including three foreign-made systems over the past week, the ministry reported.
"Over the reporting period, operational/tactical aircraft and missile troops of the Russian groupings of forces destroyed a radar station of an S-300 surface-to-air missile system and three counter-battery radars, among them a Cobra station that the Federal Republic of Germany supplied to Ukraine and two US-made AN/TPQ-50 radar stations," the ministry said.
Russian forces down three Ukrainian MiG-29 warplanes over week
Russian forces shot down three Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets in aerial and air defense combats over the past week, the ministry reported.
"Three Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 planes were shot down in aerial and air defense combats," the ministry said.
Over the reporting period, Russian air defense capabilities "shot down 22 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, 2 JDAM guided air bombs and 198 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry reported.
In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 536 Ukrainian warplanes, 254 helicopters, 8,989 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 surface-to-air missile systems, 13,446 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,185 multiple rocket launchers, 7,123 field artillery guns and mortars and 15,342 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.
