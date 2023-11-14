Uganda Charges Terrorist Leader in Connection with Tourist Murder
By Xinhua
November 13, 2023
A suspected terrorist commander has been detained here on charges of murdering two tourists and their local guide last month in Queen Elizabeth National Park, western Uganda, authorities said Monday.
Abdul Rashid Kyoto, known locally as “Njovu,” was remanded in custody on Monday by Erias Kakooza, chief magistrate of the Nakawa area in Kampala, the capital of Uganda. Prosecutors have accused him of nine counts, including terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery and membership in a terrorist organization.
Njovu serves as a camp commander for the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terrorist organization currently active in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with connections to the Islamic State.
According to court documents, on Oct. 17, Njovu and others who remain at large killed two tourists, a British citizen and a South African, who were on their honeymoon in Queen Elizabeth National Park, along with their local guide. The court has documented that Njovu has openly declared his affiliation with the ADF.
Ugandan military forces announced on Nov. 2 that they had eliminated six ADF rebels and captured Njovu in an operation along Lake Edward, which is shared between Uganda and the DRC.
Njovu is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 27 for the mention of his case.
