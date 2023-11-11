WHO Has Lost Contact with Besieged Al-Shifa Hospital
By Lyndal Rowlands and John Power
12 Nov 2023
The WHO says it has has lost communication with its contacts inside Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza.
Several hospitals in Gaza City and Northern Gaza have been “directly hit” as Israel intensifies attacks around hospitals, the UN has said. There are fears for hundreds of patients, including 37 premature babies in al-Shifa Hospital, as electricity fails in multiple hospitals.
Large marches calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza were held in cities around the world including New York, London, Paris, Baghdad, Karachi, Berlin and Edinburgh. In Tel Aviv, Israelis gathered to call for the release of captives held by Hamas.
At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, after a downward revision, the death toll now stands at more than 1,200.
