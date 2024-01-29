Al-Burhan Seeks Algerian Support to End Sudanese Crisis
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune receives Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burah at the entrence of the presidential palace in Alger on January 28, 2024.
January 28, 2024 (ALGIERS) — Sudanese President Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Sunday visited Algeria in a bid to secure the North African nation’s participation in any process aimed at ending the ongoing crisis in Sudan.
Al-Burhan met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, discussing a range of crucial issues and interests of mutual concern to both nations. He also extended his congratulations to President Tebboune on Algeria’s recent election to the United Nations Security Council.
In a joint press conference following their discussions, Al-Burhan asserted that Sudan is currently facing a regional and international conspiracy with the participation of some Sudanese who are “conspiring against their own people.” Nevertheless, he expressed unwavering confidence in his country’s ability to overcome these challenges with the support of God, its people, and patriots from the Arab and Islamic nations.
Al-Burhan expressed his keenness on Algeria’s involvement in any initiatives aimed at addressing the Sudanese crisis, stating, “We are delighted to have Algeria present at any table for discussion and dialogue, whether African or Arab. (Algerians) are champions of truth, and we seek peaceful solutions that will enable us to overcome this ordeal.”
Algeria’s election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for a two-year term within the African Group, alongside Sierra Leone, marked a significant development. This election replaces the previous incumbents from Gabon and Ghana.
For his part, Algerian President Tebboune affirmed Algeria’s unwavering solidarity with Sudan as it navigates difficult times and “confronts the forces of evil seeking to destabilize it.”
He asserted Algeria’s preference for resolving any internal conflicts through a solely internal approach, devoid of external interference, ensuring that the Sudanese people have the ultimate say in their own affairs.
Praising the deep-rooted relations between Algeria and Sudan, Tebboune commended Sudan’s support for Algeria’s membership in the UN Security Council and highlighted the shared perspectives between the two countries on numerous regional and international issues.
Tebboune pledged that Algeria would work, through its Security Council membership, to mitigate the impact of conflicts and tensions that pose an imminent threat to global peace and stability.
Since mid-April, the country has been ravaged by a devastating war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, resulting in the loss of countless civilian lives and the displacement of over ten million people internally and externally.
International and regional actors have urged both warring parties to return to the negotiating table and finalize a permanent ceasefire agreement, which would pave the way for the delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict and pave the way for a comprehensive political process.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment