Iran, Niger Ink Cooperation Agreements in Tehran: Reports
By Al Mayadeen English
25 Jan 2024 08:42
Senior officials from Niger visit the Iranian capital Tehran to sign cooperation and trade agreements with the country.
Senior officials from Iran and Niger signed several agreements on Wednesday to deeper cooperation in banking, political matters, trade, and economy, as well as in health, culture, and education, Iranian media reported.
Niger's appointed Prime Minister, Ali Lamine Zeine was received by Iranian First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber in Tehran, where the signing took place, as reported by the IRNA news agency.
During the joint press conference, Mokhber was quoted saying that the two countries had "formed and held two meetings of a joint cooperation commission," with an expected upcoming session.
The Iranian official added, "fruitful discussions were held on developing trade and economic relations, and the parties prepared and signed beneficial cooperation documents."
There were agreements on cooperation in technical and engineering services, construction of housing, and automobile exports, among other spheres, Mokhber detailed.
Iran seeks to bolster relations with African nations
Last year, during a meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso Issa Borro on June 17, 2023, in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the strengthening of diplomatic and economic relations with African countries is on Iran's agenda.
Speaking on matters pertaining to the latest developments in Iran and Burkina Faso's relations, the Iranian diplomat said that his country has placed a high priority on the bolstering of relations with African nations.
A month later, in July 2023, the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, kicked off his tour around the African continent in Kenya. He was expected to then continue to Uganda and Zimbabwe.
It is worth noting that Iran's trip around Africa last year worried "Israel", which believed Iran was expanding its influence. In response, the Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, visited the Kenyan capital of Nairobi to meet with several African officials to improve relations with them.
