CAPE TOWN - Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) continues to paint a grim picture of graft in Africa.
South Africa ranks 83 out of 180 countries - with a corruption score of 41 - sliding two points lower than in 2022.
African countries continue to be the poorest performers on the index - with 90% of countries in sub-Saharan Africa scoring under 50.
In addition, most of these African countries are experiencing stagnation in dealing with corruption.
It’s been a mixed review for the CPI in Africa.
While there have been some significant improvements in some countries - South Africa is not among them - despite scoring above the 33-point average for the region.
The top scorers in the region are Seychelles with a score of 71 and Cabo Verde with 64.
With scores below 20 - Equatorial Guinea (17), South Sudan (13) and Somalia (11) scored the lowest.
Corruption Watch’s Melusi Ncala said instead of South Africa having fallen into a new minimum along with Gabon and Liberia - it should be the gold standard for the region.
“There’s no way that 30 years later in this new democracy we are dealing with crooked politicians who are always looking to steal, and they are stealing from the most vulnerable.”
According to the anti-corruption watchdog, the region’s persistent corruption challenges stem from decades of severe underfunding in public sectors - exacerbated by stealing money intended for the provision of basic services.
