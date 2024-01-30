SACP Statement on the Genocide Case Against the Apartheid Israeli Settler State
Friday, 26 January 2024: The South African Communist Party commends the South African government for referring Israel to the International Court of Justice to stop the genocide on the Palestinian people. On Friday, 26 January 2024, the court in The Hague, Netherlands, handed down an interim order, intervening within the framework of the United Nations genocide convention.
We reiterate our strong condemnation of the apartheid Israeli settler state genocide on the Palestinian people. Since 7 October last year, the Israeli apartheid state has killed over 26,000 Palestinians, including whole families, through indiscriminate bombardment. 75 per cent of the causalities are children, women and elderly people. In terms of headcount, the casualties include over 11,000 children, 7,500 women and 1,049 elderly people.
The SACP further reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire and its unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s just struggle for freedom and the return of their entire occupied land.
Issued by the South African Communist Party,
Founded in 1921 as the Communist Party of South Africa.
