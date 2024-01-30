SACP Mourns the Passing of Cde Ownita Simpson Passing: ANC PEC and PWC Member
25 January 2024
The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape is saddened by the devastating news of the untimely passing on of the African National Congress Provincial Executive Committee and Provincial Working Committee member, comrade Ownita Simpson. We convey our heartfelt condolences to her family, relatives, friends and comrades with the ANC headed revolutionary alliance in the Western Cape.
Comrade Simpson espoused distinct qualities of a disciplined and committed revolutionary whose selfless contribution leaves an indelible mark in the archives of the history of the liberation movement. She served the movement with dedication and highest commitment as a Provincial Working Committee and Provincial Executive Committee member, respectively.
Her passing is a great loss to the province and in particular the community of Robertson where her contribution to social transformation leaves a remarkable mark and rich history.
In her memory, the SACP in the province calls on the workers and the poor across the province to register on the 3-4 February 2024 to vote ANC at the upcoming general elections. The people of the Western Cape deserve better and a better government capable of prioritising the interests of the majority people, the working-class. This will be the best form to preserve the legacy and inspiration of Comrade Simpson.
HAMBA KAHLA MKHONTO!
