Ramaphosa Throws Weight Behind Bafana Bafana as They Take on Morocco
A giant killing cannot be ruled out for Bafana as the likes of Ghana, Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal and Egypt have exited the tournament earlier than expected.
Bafana Bafana players pose for a picture before the start of a friendly against Lesotho on 10 January 2024. Picture: @BafanaBafana/X
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has backed Bafana Bafana to cause an upset at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and beat Morocco.
South Africa faces the FIFA World Cup semi-finalists in the round of 16 at 10pm on Monday night, after reaching the knockout rounds despite winning just one of their three group games in Ivory Coast.
Speaking on the sidelines of the African National Congress lekgotla in Boksburg, Ramaphosa sent this good luck message.
"I expect them to win, the whole nation is behind them we want them to play their hearts out and make sure that they win today. And once they win tonight, it basically means that they will be able to bring the cup home so good luck to the boys."
