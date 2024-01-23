Limpopo ANC: Community Members Rejected Zuma Without Party's Influence
Jacob Zuma was a no-show in the province this past weekend, despite posters announcing an extensive programme which included visiting the graves of two deceased ANC veterans.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo said it was never concerned about former President Jacob Zuma campaigning in its province, it insists community members rejected him without its influence.
Both the Collins Chabane and Peter "Dambuza" Malada’s families rejected his attempts to go pay his respect and this ultimately saw the Zuma-backed uMkhonto weSizwe Party abandoning its campaign.
The party’s also given conflicting reasons for this, with one official saying its due to a bereavement and another that the former president was attending a mass rally elsewhere.
But Limpopo’s provincial secretary, Reuben Madadzhe, said the ANC in the province was never worried.
"We will not even come focusing on visiting these campaigns because it's none of our business. This is a free country. Everybody is allowed to campaign almost everywhere in the country. So, he was rejected by the communities of Limpopo. It's not us."
Madadzhe also denied claims levelled against the ANC by the MK Party of having sabotaged its attempts for Zuma to visit the province.
"If the ANC structures of Limpopo managed to maybe frustrate his campaigns, then it means he only relies on the manpower of things, unfortunately, the ANC in the province. It's very focused on its election problems and its campaigns.
