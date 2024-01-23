New US-UK Aggression Targets Yemen
By Al Mayadeen English
Today 00:22
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Yemen reports that a new American-British aggression targeted several areas in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, and its surroundings.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Yemen reported on Monday that a new US-UK air aggression targeted several areas in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, and its surroundings.
Our correspondent reported significant explosions that rattled the northern side of Sana'a, simultaneous with the presence of warplanes in the air. Reports revealed that the aggression focused on al-Dailami Air Base, located north of Sana'a, and al-Hafa Camp to the east, with a total of seven raids.
He reported that the US-UK aggression targeted the encampment of the 22nd Republican Guard Brigade in Taiz and the Radaa District in al-Bayda Governorate.
According to Fox News, Britain and the United States attacked about 10 targets in Yemen.
This is the fifth aggression launched by the United States against Yemen.
Earlier today, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that the navy had carried out a military operation during which it launched missiles at the American military cargo ship Ocean Jazz in the Gulf of Aden.
Saree declared that this operation was in support of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and in response to the Israeli occupation's aggression against civilians.
He also stressed that the response to the American and British attacks is inevitable, and that "any new aggression will not go unpunished."
"The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm their continued efforts to prevent Israeli ships, or ships heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted," the Yemeni spokesperson underlined.
These events come in the wake of sustained aggression by the United States and Britain on Yemen, coupled with their ongoing militarization of the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, emphasizing that these actions pose a "real and serious threat to international navigation."
The Yemeni Armed Forces have escalated their operations, targeting US-owned ships in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday and Thursday, Sanaa has promised a wider-scale response to the US-led violations in Yemen.
No comments:
Post a Comment