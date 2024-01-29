Drone Attack on Tower 22 Escaped Detection by Trailing Behind US Drone
By Al Mayadeen English
An informed source briefed by Politico said that the resistance in Iraq saw an "opportunity" and "exploited" it.
A report by Politico on Monday detailed how the drone that killed three US soldiers on Sunday managed to evade detection by trailing behind a US drone that was returning to the base in Jordan at the same time.
The attack which occurred at the Tower 22 occupation base, located on the border between Syria and Jordan, resulted in the death of three US military personnel and left numerous others, at least 34, injured.
The Washington Post reported that the drone struck the living quarters at the base, causing injuries ranging from cuts, bruises, and brain injuries, some of which required medical evacuation.
CNN described the operation as "a major escalation," noting that it is not clear why the air defenses had failed to intercept the drone.
Jordan, a staunch US ally, condemned what it referred to as a "terrorist attack" and expressed its commitment to working closely with Washington to enhance security along its frontier.
Shortly after the operation on Tower 22 had taken place, a Pentagon official and a second US official informed Politico that the resistance launched another drone at Al-Tanf US occupation base.
US troops managed to shoot it down using an RTX Coyote uncrewed aerial system.
As of Friday, there had been more than 158 attacks on US and US-led coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.
But this particular operation sparked a wave of outrage in the US, with some high-ranking officials calling on US President Joe Biden to nuke Iran.
Biden has blamed "radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," referring to the Resistance in Iraq which announced earlier this month that they would escalate their attacks after the US conducted several raids in Iraq and assassinated a military official in central Baghdad.
The US President also reaffirmed that the US forces are now "still gathering the facts of this attack," stressing "We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing."
