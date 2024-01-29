Hezbollah Launches 13 Attacks, Shuts Down Israeli Claims
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Jan 2024 23:42
Hezbollah continues to pound Israeli sites with recently deployed weapons, confirming multiple direct hits on Israeli soldiers.
Hezbollah's operations against Israeli occupation forces and military sites carried on through Monday night, using a wide array of weapons, including anti-tank guided missiles, Burkan heavy rockets, and Falaq-1 rockets.
In following six operations that were launched between Monday midnight and morning, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon launched a series of attacks on various targets near the entirety of the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
To kick off their operations on Monday afternoon, Hezbollah fighters launched an attack, at 1:30 pm, on a grouping of Israeli occupation soldiers positioned in the Honin Castle, which has been repurposed by the Israeli occupation for military use. The site is located in the occupied Lebanese town of Honin, on the western side of the occupied al-Jalil Panhandle.
Forty minutes later Resistance fighters attacked the "Zar'it" Barracks located in the western district of operations, to the southwest of the aforementioned site. The site is built on the usurped Lebanese town of Tarabikha.
At 3:55 pm the Resistance targeted a grouping of Israeli occupation soldiers positioned in al-Sumaqa military site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms and Kfar Chouba hilltops.
After an hour of calm from South Lebanon, Hezbollah fighters launched two Falaq-1 rockets at the "Biranit" Barracks, opposite the Lebanese town of Rmeish, confirming direct hits on the intended target.
At 6:00 pm the group battered Talat al-Taihat, located to the south of the Honin Castle, in al-Jalil Panhandle, with a number of ATGMs. The target was a grouping of Israeli occupation soldiers who were directly hit by Hezbollah's missiles.
Half an hour later, Hezbollah fighters launched several large caliber Burkan rockets, which carry at least 300 kg of explosives, toward al-Jurdah military site. The site is located in the western district of operations, opposite the town of al-Dhayrah.
Later at 8:20 pm, Islamic Resistance fighters launched several Falaq-1 rockets toward the vicity of the "Ramim" Barracks which is also located in the occupied Lebanese town of Honin. The Resistance confirmed direct hits to several groupings of Israeli soldiers positioned in the vicinity of the site.
Up until 11:00 pm on Monday, Hezbollah announced a total of 13 operations, targeting a flurry of targets, including Israeli troops all over the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
Earlier operations
Here is a list of operations launched by the group prior to the aforementioned operations on Monday:
At 12:20 am, the Resistance fighters targeted the Birket Risha military site using Burkan rockets resulting in a direct hit.
Concurrently, at 12:20 am, the Resistance targeted the Hadab al-Bustan military site using Burkan rockets resulting in a direct hit.
At 8:00 am, the Resistance targeted the "Biranit" Barracks also using Burkan rockets and resulting in a direct hit.
At 10:00 am, the Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers stationed behind the Jal al-Allam site with a Falaq missile, achieving a direct hit.
Later at 11:15 am, the group launched an attack on a grouping of Israeli occupation soldiers in the "Mitat" Barracks.
Just half an hour later, Hezbollah fighters attacked the "Metula" military site with the appropriate weapons, confirming direct hits to the intended targets.
The Islamic Resistance also published a video debunking Israeli media claims, that its newly deployed ATGM had not targeted the Israeli Naval site in Ras al-Naqqoura.
Israeli mouthpieces said that they did not spot a large tower, used to deploy spyware and other equipment, in the original video, claiming that the video of the attack published by Hezbollah is fake.
On Monday, Hezbollah's military media released footage from a wider angle captured by another camera, in which the tower was clearly seen, providing indisputable evidence of the attack's success.
The attack was carried out by a recently revealed ATGM system, whose full specifications and name are still unknown. In short, the new system is capable of direct and top attacks, it relays real-time footage of its flight to its operator via Television camera and could be redirected to lock on to targets mid-flight. The system itself is similar to the Iranian Almas ATGM, although no official confirmation has been made of this claim.
Hezbollah's Falaq-1 rockets have also reverberated across Israeli media talking points, as the unguided short-range rockets have been more readily deployed in the Resistance's operations in recent weeks. In some cases, the Resistance launched 10 of these rockets at once when targeting Israeli sites. Each 240 mm Falaq-1 munition carries 50 kg of explosives, meaning that a full barrage would deliver a payload of 500 kg spread throughout a targeted site.
