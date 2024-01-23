THE SOUTH AFRICAN DEMOCRATIC TEACHERS UNION IN FREE STATE APPLAUDS THE MATRIC CLASS OF 2023
January 22, 2024
22 January 2023
The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) in Free State joins the Free State people in celebrating the spectacular performance of matric learners who wrote the 2023 NSC examinations. Thisremarkable performance of 89,03% demonstrates the provincial education system that has matured, well oiled, and built on a solid foundation. We wish the Grade 12s of 2023 all the best in their endeavours.
We salute our educators across all the grades for their immeasurable efforts and commitment that have consistently produced good results in the province, considering that the Grade 12 results is an culmination of work done over a long period from lower grades. Our office-based and other education workers including parents have played a crucial role in this excellent performance that we are celebrating.
Once more we congratulate the three districts, being Motheo, Fezile Dabi and Thabo Mofutsanyana for remaining in the top ten of the best performing districts in the country. Motheo district under the leadership of Ntate December Moloi is commended for being the leading district in the province with the highest number of learners.
We further note with appreciation the quality of results produced with increased number of bachelor passes that has gone beyond the provincial target of 40% to 44,7% which is an improvement from that of 2022.
Whilst we are in a jubilation mood of celebrating achievement of the matric class of 2023, it is important to indicate that our educators achieved these results under difficult conditions where they had to abandon the comfort of their homes to be with learners in camps, in some cases in very risky areas.
To those learners who could not make it, there is still future for them. They should not despair as success is also measured by the numbers of times one falls and is able to stand up. There are many opportunities for them to explore, and their educators will be able to assist them.
To maintain the good foundation laid over a long period of time, we urge the Department of Education to expedite the filling of all vacant public servants posts that have been vacant for years. To achieve this the union will this year wage a strong campaign to the door of the HOD, MEC and the Premier of Free State. We cannot afford to have some temporary teachers selling their labour without payment at the end of the month.
Lastly, we commend union structures across all levels for the splendid job of ensuring that members are protected against any unfair labour practices and being the watchdog in ensuring that policies are implemented.
The role the Union plays seemingly does not get the recognition it deserves by the senior officials of government being the MEC for Education and the Premier of the Free State which we find unfortunate but will not deter us from performing our revolutionary task.
We wish all our members and learners of 2024 the best of hard work for the whole year.
