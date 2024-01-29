Al-Qassam Rockets Put off Sirens in 'Tel Aviv', Amid Ground Operations
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Jan 2024 21:50
Multiple Resistance factions announced successful operations targeting stationed and invading forces all over the Gaza Strip on the 115th day.
Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, fired a barrage of rockets toward "Tel Aviv" and surrounding areas on Monday afternoon.
Al-Qassam's military media made the announcement, saying that the operation came in response to the Israeli occupation crimes against Palestinians.
Israeli media outlets reported on the rocket attack, emphasizing the recurrence of such operations, despite the continued Israeli ground invasion. The last rocket attack on "Tel Aviv" was launched on January 8 this year, following another that took place at midnight on New Year's Eve.
Al-Qassam Brigades released footage detailing their newly developed M-90 rockets, which have allowed the Resistance to launch long-range attacks on "Tel Aviv" from southern territories.
After the months-long invasion of the Gaza Strip, which initially focused on the northern areas of the Gaza Strip, the Resistance launched a barrage from Khan Younis toward "Tel Aviv", showcasing the versatility of their arsenal.
Monday's attack reportedly consisted of 10 rockets launched toward the central occupation city. Sirens went off in the vicinity of Ben-Guiron Airport, "Rishon LeTsiyon", "Holon", "Bat Yam", and "Tel Aviv".
Explosions were also heard in the aforementioned areas, while two large shrapnels impacted the occupation's city.
January 29 operations
The Palestinian Resistance conducted multiple other operations in the Gaza Strip, according to statements released by multiple factions.
Al-Qassam Brigades targeted an Israeli armored D9 bulldozer in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, marking the group's only announcement of ground operations on Monday. In the northern Gaza Strip, al-Mujahideen Brigades fighters launched a barrage of rockets toward Israeli military positions in the northwest of Gaza City.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad's (PIJ) al-Quds Brigades launched multiple ground operations on Monday, including a large-scale dual rocket and mortar attack on Israeli occupation positions.
Al-Brigades fighters launched large caliber mortar rounds and Badr 1 rocket artillery shells on the main logistical support camp set up by Israeli occupation soldiers in the northwest of Gaza City. The site has been used by Israeli forces to maintain and repair armored vehicles and military vehicles, as well as a storage point for basic necessities, including fuel.
The group also announced that their fighters engaged Israeli occupation forces in Khan Younis. They also launched an anti-tank guided missile at an Israeli sniper team positioned in a residential building to the west of Khan Younis.
In the same area, al-Quds Brigades fighters set up an Explosively Formed Penetrator, the "Thaqeb barrel bomb," targeting an Israeli tank that was completely destroyed as a result of the attack.
The Palestinian Resistance continues to launch attacks on Israeli positions all over the Gaza Strip, while engaging invading troops on multiple axes, showcasing their continued ability to command and control operations all over the besieged territory.
