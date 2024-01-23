Resistance in Gaza Hits Israelis with Painful Blows 4 Months into War
By Al Mayadeen English
23 Jan 2024 22:51
The Resistance Al-Qassam announces responsibility for the operation in the Al-Maghazi camp which resulted in the killing of 24 Israeli officers and soldiers.
The Palestinian Resistance in Gaza continues to engage in fierce battles with Israeli invading forces across the Strip as the brutal war enters its 109th day.
Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the operation that shook the Israeli occupation regime on Monday, which led to the killing of 24 officers and soldiers; the highest one-day toll since launching the aggression on Gaza.
In a statement, the Resistance group said its fighters targeted a building in the Al Maghazi refugee camp where an Israeli engineering unit had fortified, which resulted in the explosion of ammunition and explosives leading to its complete collapse over the force stationed inside.
Simultaneously, the fighters targeted and destroyed, using an Al Yassin 105 shell, an Israeli Merkava tank that was tasked with covering and protecting the Israeli unit positioned in the building, the Resistance's statement read.
According to the occupation army's spokesperson, the Israeli troops were killed 600 meters away from the separation fence as they were preparing to demolish several Palestinian homes to establish a "buffer zone".
In another operation, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced successfully seizing Israeli three drones, including two suicide drones of the Maoz model, south of the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City.
Similarly, the Resistance group published a video showing images of a Matrix 600 Israeli drone its fighters took control of while it was conducting a reconnaissance mission east of Jabalia.
In Khan Younis, the group confirmed striking an Israeli armored personnel carrier APC with an al-Yassin 105 shell, as well as seeing two drones southeast of the city.
The fighters of the Brigades also shelled gatherings of Israeli forces southwest of Gaza City with heavy-caliber mortar rounds, the group announced.
The group also revealed in a statement that "after returning from the frontlines yesterday in the refugee camps of Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, the Al-Qassam fighters confirmed that they inflicted casualties among Israeli soldiers, with some killed and others wounded."
On their part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, announced targeting two military vehicles with RPG rockets in the western camp of Khan Younis and shelling positions of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Union Stadium.
Also in the Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps in central Gaza, Al-Qassam fighters confirmed targeting and inflicting casualties on Israeli soldiers, with some killed and others wounded.
Additionally, positions of Israeli soldiers and vehicles around the "Turkish Cemetery" area south of the Austria Towers west of Khan Younis and another location near the Albanian Mosque in the city were shelled by the Resistance group.
In a joint operation, the Al-Quds Brigades, along with fighters from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades - Al-Amoudi Brigades - targeted the Israeli military site in "Nahal Oz" with a barrage of mortar shells.
