Yemeni Officials Vow Continued Attacks Against "Israel"
By Al Mayadeen English
Yemeni leaders stress that the US-UK coalition's goal to stop Yemen from its ongoing naval operations “will not be achieved.”
A member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, stated that the latest strikes are an attempt to 'discourage Yemen from supporting Gaza,' following the recent US-UK aggression on different areas in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a and other governorates.
He stressed that the US-UK aggression's aim to force Yemen to stop its naval operations, “will not be achieved,” pointing out that "the US and the UK should understand that we are in an era of retaliation and our people do not know surrender."
For his part, a member of the Ansar Allah Movement's political bureau, Mohammad al-Bukhaiti, announced that regardless of the size of the bombing, "our military operations against Israel will continue until the genocidal crimes in Gaza end."
Likewise, the Director General of the Yemeni State Radio and Television Corporation, Abdul Rahman al-Ahnuni, stated that “the Americans want to restore their image, which was shattered after their military ships were targeted.”
Earlier on Monday, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Yemen reported that a new US-UK air aggression targeted several areas in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, and its surroundings.
Our correspondent reported significant explosions that rattled the northern side of Sana'a, simultaneous with the presence of warplanes in the air. Reports revealed that the aggression focused on al-Dailami Air Base, located north of Sana'a, and al-Hafa Camp to the east, with seven raids.
He reported that the US-UK aggression targeted the encampment of the 22nd Republican Guard Brigade in Taiz and the Radaa District in al-Bayda Governorate.
