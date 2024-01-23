Nzimande Urges Universities to Let NSFAS-funded Students with Outstanding Fees Register
Thousands of students are still waiting to receive outstanding allowances from the funding scheme, which is preventing others from being able to register.
Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande addresses members of the media in Pretoria on 8 March 2021 on funding discussions for prospective students for the 2021 academic year. Picture: GCIS
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is urging universities to allow NSFAS-funded students with outstanding fees to register for the 2024 academic year.
Nzimande gave an update on the state of readiness for tertiary institutions during a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday.
The registration period in some universities is already well underway.
Nzimande is also calling on NSFAS to resolve the matter urgently.
"I've noted with concern that the main reason for the outstanding payments was due to reconciliations that NSFAS has been engaged in with institutions, particularly because of registration data changes."
