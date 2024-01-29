Over 45,000 People Flee Ruined West Kordofan’s City
Civilians flee Babanusa as the ruined devastated town is the theatre of fierce fighting between the army and the RSF on January 28, 2024
January 28, 2024 (BABANUSA) – More than 45,000 residents of Babanusa have been displaced from their homes following a series of fierce clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to the Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in Babanusa locality.
The fighting, which began in the middle of last week, targeted the strategic city of Babanusa in an attempt by the RSF to seize control of the 22nd Infantry Division, the Army headquarters in West Kordofan state. The operation sparked widespread condemnation, particularly from Misseriya tribal leaders who expressed their categorical refusal to see the conflict spill over into their areas.
Over the past five days, Babanusa has been the epicentre of intense clashes, with both sides employing a wide range of weapons. The Commissioner of Humanitarian Aid in Babanusa locality, Fakhr al-Din Fadl al-Toum, told Sudan Tribune that “About 99% of Babanusa’s residents fled as a result of the confrontations, which is equivalent to 45,000 residents of the town.”
The displaced citizens have sought refuge in nearby villages and towns, including Al-Dulaima, Al-Kalait, Al-Tabboun, Al-Muglad, Al-Fula, Al-Diyah, and Ghubaysh. The Commissioner described the situation in Babanusa as “catastrophic” and called for the formation of emergency committees to provide essential services to those affected.
Eyewitnesses reported that the city has been relatively calm following two days of a cease-fire, but the impact of the fighting is still evident. The intense shelling and the use of explosive barrels by military aircraft have caused widespread destruction, affecting homes, government buildings, and infrastructure.
In a statement issued to Sudan Tribune, the Babanusa Emergency Room condemned the arbitrary arrests, killings, and displacement of civilians carried out by the RSF and the Sudanese army. The activists held the forces responsible for the safety of those detained and demanded their immediate release.
