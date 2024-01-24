Yemeni Armed Forces Confront US Warships in a 2-hour Battle: Saree
By Al Mayadeen English
Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson reveals that a two-hour battle ensued with a US battleship.
The spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said that there was a confrontation today with several American destroyers and warships in the Gulf of Aden and the Strait Bab al-Mandeb.
Saree confirmed that the results of the confrontation included "directly hitting an American warship and forcing two American merchant ships to retreat and return."
The Yemeni armed forces employed "a number of ballistic missiles" in the operation that lasted for more than two hours, Saree revealed
He added that during the confrontation "a number of our ballistic missiles reached their targets, despite the attempts of the warships to intercept them."
He emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces continue to enforce a blockade on Israeli navigation in the Red Sea: preventing Israeli ships and "Israel"-bound ships from reaching the ports of occupied Palestine until the aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Wednesday that it had been notified of an incident off the Yemeni coast in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, with reports of explosions approximately 100 meters off the vessel's starboard but with no reports of injuries or damage.
"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 50 NM South of Al Mukha, Yemen (please note updated position). Master reports an explosion approximately 100 meters from the vessel on its starboard side. The vessel and crew are safe, and no injuries or damage were reported. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the note reads.
Maersk Shipping Company said that two ships flying the US flag sailed away from the Bab al-Mandab Strait today after nearby explosions.
