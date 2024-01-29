Sudan Conflict Displaces over 500,000 to South Sudan: NRC
Civilians who fled the war-torn Sudan following the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) walk at the Joda South border point, in Renk County, Upper Nile state, South Sudan April 30, 2023. (Reuters/Photo)
January 28, 2024 (NAIROBI) – The ongoing conflict in Sudan has triggered a massive displacement crisis, with over 500,000 people seeking refuge in South Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries.
This influx of refugees has placed an immense strain on South Sudan’s already fragile humanitarian situation as the country struggles to meet the needs of its own citizens.
Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, expressed deep concern about the global inaction in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. He condemned the violence and displacement that has caused countless innocent lives to be lost and countless more to be displaced.
“We cannot look away while unspeakable violations are taking place in Sudan, and neighbouring countries shoulder a burden they cannot bear,” Egeland stated.
The displacement crisis has further exacerbated South Sudan’s already dire humanitarian situation. The country, which has recently emerged from decades of civil war, was already facing a critical shortage of food, shelter, and healthcare.
The influx of refugees has stretched the already limited resources of South Sudan’s government and aid organisations.
With donor funding cuts projected to reach up to 50% this year, the humanitarian situation in South Sudan is expected to worsen significantly.
The 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan estimates that nine million people in South Sudan will need humanitarian assistance in 2024, including more than 1.6 million children under five at risk of acute malnutrition.
As the world grapples with a multitude of humanitarian crises, the plight of the Sudanese people and the burden they place on their neighbours cannot be ignored. The international community must step up its support to South Sudan and the refugees it is hosting.
Only through concerted efforts can the suffering of millions be alleviated, and the path to peace and stability be paved.
