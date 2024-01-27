Yemen Strikes UK Ship for First Time, Defies Threats to Support Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
26 Jan 2024 22:02
The Yemeni Armed Forces vow operations will not stop in support of Gaza and that all measures have been taken to defend Yemen from any aggression.
The Yemeni Armed Forces' (YAF) Navy struck on Friday a British oil tanker, MARLIN LUANDA, in the Gulf of Aden, setting it ablaze, the spokesperson for the YAF, Brigadier General Yahya Saraee, said in a televised announcement.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) released an update on the ship's situation at around midnight, confirming that the vessel is still on fire hours after it was targeted.
Earlier, in response to the US and UK aggression on Yemen, Sanaa announced that both countries' "interests have become legitimate targets" for the armed forces.
The strike on MARLIN LUANDA marked the first time a UK ship had come under attack by the Yemeni forces.
Saree, confirming that the attack was conducted using undisclosed naval missiles, referring to them merely as "appropriate", reiterated that the YAF's operations will continue in the Red and Arabian seas against Israeli and "Israel"-bound ships until the Israeli war on Gaza is stopped and sufficient medicine and food are delivered to the besieged people in the Strip.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirm their commitment to taking all necessary military measures within the right to defend beloved Yemen and as a confirmation of the continued practical solidarity with the Palestinian people," he concluded.
Earlier today, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Friday that a fire broke out as a vessel was hit with a "missile" southeast of Yemen's Aden.
The crew was reported safe, Ambrey added in an advisory note.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also announced it had received on Friday a report of an incident 60 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden.
This operation comes just one day after the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted and hit a US warship off the coast of Yemen.
Revealing details on the event, Saree said on Thursday that there was a confrontation with several US destroyers and warships in the Gulf of Aden and the Strait of Bab al-Mandab, which lasted over two hours.
He confirmed that the YAF used "a number of ballistic missiles" during the direct engagement, which resulted in "directly hitting an American warship and forcing two American merchant ships to retreat and return."
