ECOWAS Labelled as 'Threat' by Exiters Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger
By Al Mayadeen English
28 Jan 2024 22:50
The three nations accused the bloc of negligence during the 2012 Sahel upheaval, noting that it imposed "illegal, illegitimate, inhumane, and irresponsible" sanctions upon their decision to take control of their destiny.
As Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso exited the ECOWAS block on Sunday, the three countries labelled the economic alliance a "threat" to member states.
"ECOWAS, under the influence of foreign powers, has betrayed its founding principles and become a threat to member states and their peoples, whose happiness it is supposed to ensure," the joint statement read.
The trio accuses the Nigeria-based bloc of not safeguarding them from terrorists during the Sahel region's 2012 upheaval. Instead, they argue that it imposed "illegal, illegitimate, inhumane, and irresponsible" sanctions once they opted to "take their destiny in their hands."
As a result, the governments of the three countries resolved to "withdraw from ECOWAS without delay". As for ECOWAS, the bloc mentioned that it had not received official notification of their withdrawal.
A Western-backed economic alliance
On July 30th, 2023, ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States) froze Niger's assets, imposed sanctions on the junta officials, and gave a stern warning of military intervention if the former government is not restored within a week's deadline.
Correspondingly, the junta took a set of measures to consolidate its authority and fortify its anti-imperialist stance: halting uranium and gold exports to Europe, revoking all military deals with France, and blocking French media platforms France24 and RFI. Additionally, the military leaders warned France and ECOWAS against any military intervention: stressing that they will "resolutely defend their homeland."
Regional countries have also taken opposing stances on Niger. Original members of the Western-backed ECOWAS bloc such as Senegal have affirmed their commitment to partake in the military intervention.
Mali and Burkina Faso who had also defected from the Western bloc vehemently opposed the threat of military intervention against Niger saying they would consider it a declaration of war against their respective nations if the ECOWAS bloc went through with the threatened military intervention.
Alliance of the Sahel States
In recent months, these countries have solidified their stances and formed an "Alliance of Sahel States."
The withdrawal of French military forces from the Sahel, the region along the Sahara desert across Africa, has raised concerns about the potential spread of conflicts southward to Gulf of Guinea states, including Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Ivory Coast.
The prime minister appointed by Niger's military regime criticized ECOWAS for "bad faith" on Thursday, expressing dissatisfaction as the bloc largely avoided a scheduled meeting in Niamey.
Niger expected a chance to address differences with fellow ECOWAS states, but the organization had been distant, subjecting Niamey to substantial economic and financial sanctions in response to the military coup that ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum.
