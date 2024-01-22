Non-Aligned Movement Member States Resolve to Bolster Investments to Stimulate Economic Growth
By Xinhua
January 22, 2024
Senior officials from members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) attend a meeting in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, Jan. 15, 2024. Senior officials from members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on Monday started a two-day meeting, setting the stage for a summit of heads of state and government later in the week. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)
The 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) that ended in the Ugandan capital Kampala on Saturday resolved to bolster investments in member states to stimulate economic growth, Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Sunday.
Majaliwa who represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the summit made the remarks in the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam on arrival from Kampala, according to a statement by Tanzania’s Prime Minister’s Office.
Majaliwa told a news conference that the 120-member state movement resolved to expand investment in industrialization to boost economic growth.
Majaliwa added that the NAM member states also agreed to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including defense and security.
Since its establishment in 1961, the NAM has been guided by the Bandung Principles, which include respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, recognition of the equality of all races and nations, large and small, and abstention from intervention or interference in the internal affairs of other countries.
No comments:
Post a Comment