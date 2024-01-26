Ghanaian President Appoints New Military Commanders
By Roger A. Agana
January 25, 2024
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed two new commanders for the Ghana Armed Forces, the presidency said late Wednesday.
A statement from the presidency said Akufo-Addo has appointed Major General. Thomas Oppong-Peprah as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), taking over from Seth Amoama, who will retire at the end of January.
The president also appointed Major General Bismark Kwasi Onwona to replace Oppong-Peprah as Chief of Army Staff, and both appointments take effect from the beginning of February, said the statement.
According to the statement, Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu and Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe would retain their positions as Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff, respectively.
“President Akufo-Addo has expressed his deep gratitude to the outgoing CDS for his devoted and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana as a whole,” the statement said.
Major General Oppong-Peprah enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces in 1986 and has risen through the ranks to become a Major-General. He has been Chief of Army Staff since Feb. 2020.
