Kenya to Export to Saudi Arabia 2, 500 Nurses
By Xinhua
January 20, 2024
Kenya on Friday announced that it would send 2,500 nurses from different levels to work in Saudi Arabia as the two nations deepen cooperation in skilled labor.
Mary Muthoni Muriuki, the principal secretary of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards in the Ministry of Health, said the government attaches value to a safe work environment for its citizens abroad. “The move is an advancement of international relations in the health sector through a mutually beneficial collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Muriuki said in a statement released in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.
Muriuki said the decision to export medical officers to work in Saudi Arabia follows a request from Abdal Human Resources Company in Riyadh, the designated recruitment agency in Saudi Arabia. She said that all nurses willing to secure the jobs are expected to tender their applications through the Ministry of Health for consideration, adding that applicants are requested to share their documentation indicating that they underwent nursing training.
The requirements, Muriuki said, will ensure that the selection process aligns with the healthcare standards and requirements of Saudi Arabia and affirms Kenya’s dedication to providing highly qualified professionals. She added that the initiative not only attests to the global recognition of the Kenyan healthcare workforce but also serves as a bridge to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Kenya and Saudi Arabia.
The official said that Kenya is committed to supporting all candidates through this process and facilitating the cultural exchange and professional development resulting from this opportunity. All shortlisted applicants will be informed of the interview dates, and the successful ones will receive pre-deployment training and facilitation in processing the required travel documents.
