Zaporozhye Region’s Governor Updates Death Toll in Tokmak Attack to 10
Two people being missing, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said
MELITOPOL, April 13. /TASS/. The death toll in Friday’s Ukrainian attack on the town of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region has increased to 10, with two people being missing, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.
Earlier, the official said eight people had been killed.
"The number of those killed in the Ukrainian terrorist attack on Tokmak has risen to 10 as rescuers have recovered the bodies of an adult and a child from under the fallen rubble. Two others are being missing," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the search and rescue operation was ongoing.
Earlier, emergency services told TASS that five houses, including a privately-owned household, were partially destroyed in Tokmak as a result of the attack.
On Friday evening, Ukrainian troops attacked the town using multiple rocket launchers. According to the latest information, 13 people injured in the attack have been hospitalized. Five people have been rescued from under the rubble, Balitsky said later.
No comments:
Post a Comment