Ukrainians Attack Lugansk, Presumably Using Two Storm Shadow Missiles — Security Officer
Today’s attack has been the first on the city since May 2023
LUGANSK, April 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have attacked Lugansk, presumably firing two Storm Shadow missiles, a law enforcement officer in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) told TASS.
"According to preliminary data, Ukrainian troops fired two Storm Shadow missiles on Lugansk," the officer said.
Earlier on Saturday, a TASS reporter said that explosions had been heard in a Lugansk neighborhood and that several apartment buildings were damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene.
Three civilian residents of Lugansk were injured in the attack, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, wrote on his Telegram channel.
Earlier, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said that, on Saturday morning, Ukrainians had fired several missiles on a local machine building plant about to be launched. Adjacent apartment blocks were damaged, too, he added.
Today’s attack on Lugansk has been the first since May 2023.
No comments:
Post a Comment