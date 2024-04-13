Ukrainian Paratroopers Surrender in Avdeyevka Area — Russian Defense Ministry
Nine Ukrainian paratroopers of the airborne platoon of the elite brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces seized the opportunity to surrender near Vodyanoye, turned to Russian soldiers and laid down their arms, the ministry said
© Russian Defence Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Soldiers serving in the Ukrainian armed forces’ 25th separate airborne brigade have surrendered as a unit to the Russian military in the Avdeyevka area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Servicemen of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces have surrendered as a unit to Russian troops from Battlegroup Tsentr (Center) in the Avdeyevka area. Nine Ukrainian paratroopers of the airborne platoon of the elite brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces seized the opportunity to surrender near Vodyanoye, turned to Russian soldiers and laid down their arms," the ministry said.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the POWs said that there was no professional military training and long-awaited reinforcements when such were needed. In addition, they praised good treatment of the POWs by Russian soldiers, urging their fellow servicemen to lay down arms and stay away from fighting, the Defense Ministry added.
The Russian Defense Ministry recalled that Russian servicemen had provided a special communication channel for those Ukrainian soldiers who want to stay alive. The 149.200 frequency, which can be accessed on any digital radio, is specially designated to be used by Ukrainian servicemen as a channel for communicating their intention to surrender to the Russian military, which can then locate them and take them captive safely, thus saving the Ukrainian servicemen from risking their lives crossing minefields to reach the Russian lines.
