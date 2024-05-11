DA Launches New TV Advert in Wake of Burning Flag Ad Furore
The latest offering was aired for the first time before supporters gathered at the Fountains Currie Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon.
Party leader John Steenhuisen at the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) KwaZulu-Natal Rescue South Africa tour campaign at the Curries Fountain Stadium in Durban on 11 May 2024. Picture: X/Our_DA
DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched another elections TV advert following the rejection of its previous one by the SABC during the week.
The latest offering was aired for the first time before supporters gathered at the Curries Fountain Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon.
Earlier this week, the SABC recommended that the DA amend its elections ad, which showed the national flag going up in flames.
The public broadcaster argued that it encouraged the destruction of national symbols.
Saturday’s reveal focused on nation-building, with DA’s leader, John Steenhuisen, narrating its vision for the country post the elections.
"You are going to see how this party is the only party that can bring change because while the other parties are fighting each other and splitting the vote, the DA is working for you, the people of KwaZulu-Natal, to bring a better life, a more enriching life, jobs, and lots of them, services into every home, and making sure our people advance."
No comments:
Post a Comment