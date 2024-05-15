Hezbollah Retaliates Heavily Against Israel After Cmdr. Assassination
Wednesday, 15 May 2024 9:10 PM
Frame grab from a video released by Hezbollah shows the immediate aftermath of a retaliatory attack by the Lebanese resistance movement against an Israeli target.
Hezbollah has launched a raft of strikes against several Israeli targets after the regime’s assassination of a senior field commander with the Lebanese resistance movement.
The group said it had carried out the strikes on Wednesday, a day after the regime assassinated the commander, identified as Hussain Ibrahim Mekky, in an attack against the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, 83 kilometers (51 miles) south of the Lebanese capital Beirut.
A high-ranking field commander of Hezbollah has been killed in an Israeli airstrike against his vehicle in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre.
Describing the retaliatory strikes, the movement said it had launched dozens of rockets at military positions lying in the northern part of the occupied territories.
It said it had struck "the Meron base with dozens of Katyusha rockets, heavy rockets, and artillery shells," while also targeting a barracks with "heavy rockets."
The strikes were "part of the response to the assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the south" the previous day, the movement stated.
Later, Hezbollah said its fighters had "launched an aerial attack using a number of drones" on an Israeli base lying west of the city of Tiberias, which lies about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the occupied Palestine’s border with Lebanon.
The group said the drone reprisal had targeted "surveillance and detection systems" at the base, adding that "it accurately hit its designated targets and achieved what it wanted from this limited operation."
The Israeli regime has been waging sporadic attacks against Lebanon since October 7, 2023, when it launched a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip. The attacks have prompted a firefight with Hezbollah.
The Israeli aggression has reportedly claimed the lives of at least 412 people in Lebanon, while Hezbollah’s retaliation has killed 24.
Hezbollah fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the Tel Aviv regime’s military on both occasions.
