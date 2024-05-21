Iran Chief of Staff Orders Investigation Into Raisi Helicopter Crash
By Al Mayadeen English
20 May 2024 21:09
Iranian Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri ordered an investigation into the circumstances of the helicopter crash that martyred Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday.
Bagheri ordered a high-ranking committee to "launch an investigation into the cause of the president's helicopter crash", the ISNA news agency reported hours after it was revealed that the Iranian President did not survive the crash.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and accompanying officials have passed away in the tragic helicopter crash in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province, according to an official statement by Iranian state media.
After locating the helicopter carrying the Iranian President and accompanying officials on the morning of May 20, Iran's Red Crescent Society (IRCS) issued a preliminary statement noting that there was "no sign of life" found near the wreckage locations.
This announcement came over 16 hours after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps reported they had lost contact with the helicopter carrying the officials. Since then, at least 73 rapid response and rescue teams from the provinces of East Azarbaijan, Tehran, Alborz, Ardabil, Zanjan, and West Azarbaijan were involved in the search and rescue operations led by the Iranian RCS.
According to Iranian state media, the President's helicopter crashed against a mountaintop in the Varzaqan region on May 19 while returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran's border with the Azerbaijan Republic. Iranian state TV mentioned that the helicopter was one of three carrying Raisi and his accompanying delegation of senior officials, which also included Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the Friday Prayer Imam of Tabriz, among other officials.
As per Article 131 of the Iranian Constitution, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber was assigned to manage the executive branch. The acting president, along with the heads of the legislative and judicial branches, are required to arrange for the election of a new president within a maximum of 50 days.
Iran lost a devoted servant
Iranian leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei extended his condolences to the people of Iran over the "martyrdom-like" passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
"With deep sorrow and regret, I have received the bitter news of the martyrdom of the people’s President, the competent, hard-working Haj Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, and his esteemed entourage," Sayyed Khamenei said addressing the nation as posted on his X account.
The leader of the Islamic revolution added that the Iranian nation lost a "sincere, devoted, and valuable servant."
"During the entire period that this great, self-sacrificing man held various responsibilities, both during his presidency and before that, he was fully dedicated to serving the people and Islam nonstop," adding that "our honorable Raisi worked tirelessly."
"For him, the well-being & satisfaction of the people, which was a sign of God’s satisfaction, took precedence over everything else, & the hurt he suffered due to the ingratitude & taunts of some ill-wishers didn’t deter him from his continuous efforts for progress & improvement."
