No Negotiation or Peace in Sudan Before Defeating RSF: Al-Burhan
Al-Burhan speaks to Sudanese in the River Nile State on May 8, 2024
May 8, 2024 (SHENDI) – Sudanese army commander Abdel Fattah Wednesday firmly rejected any prospects for negotiation, peace, or ceasefire until the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are decisively defeated and eradicated.
In mid-April 2023, fighting erupted in Khartoum between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict quickly spread to Darfur and Kordofan in western Sudan, as well as Al-Jazira and White Nile states in the central region.
During an inspection of army mobile forces on the front lines in the River Nile state, northern Sudan, al-Burhan stated, “There will be no negotiations, no peace, and no ceasefire” until the RSF is crushed and the criminal rebels are eradicated so that the country can live in peace.”
Addressing soldiers from Darfur, Sudan’s military leader vowed that the army’s fight against the RSF would continue unabated until all of Sudan was free from “criminal rebels”.
“We will not stop fighting until we defeat the criminals who have ravaged the country, seized citizens’ property, committed heinous violations, and raped women in Khartoum, El Geneina, and Al Jazira,” he declared.
The army commander expressed his confidence in the imminent victory of the Sudanese Armed Forces and emphasized his solidarity with them.
He highlighted that army forces are tirelessly working to maintain Sudan’s stability and ensure its unity. Al-Burhan praised the widespread response from all sectors of the Sudanese to the nation’s call and their active involvement in the Popular Resistance in support of the armed forces in the “battle for dignity against the rebel terrorist RSF militia.”
He also stressed that these efforts would persist until victory is achieved throughout the country, including El Geneina in West Darfur, calling for the complete eradication of the RSF “militia”.
These statements come as regional and international mediators plead for the warring parties to return to the negotiating table in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to end the war.
No comments:
Post a Comment