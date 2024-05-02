Palestinian Student Movement Calls for Engagement in Global Uprising
By Al Mayadeen English
3 May 2024 00:59
The movement expressed gratitude to the free students in all universities worldwide who have risen against genocide, aggression, and crimes against humanity in occupied Palestine.
The Palestinian Student Movement on Thursday called on all forces, unions, and students worldwide to engage in and escalate the global student uprising against "Israel's" genocidal campaign in Gaza.
In a statement, the student movement reaffirmed its commitment to the struggle for national liberation, starting from the most urgent goal, which is to stop the genocide against the residents of Gaza, and leading to achieving freedom, independence, and the right of return.
The movement further condemned the suppression, arrests, and incitement they faced by law enforcers.
Police violence
Earlier today, the American Association of University Professors affiliated with Columbia University called for a vote of no confidence in President Shafik and the entire university administration.
In a statement, the association criticized the decision made by Shafik, the university's board of trustees, and other officials at Columbia University to summon New York police officers to disperse student protests on April 30th.
After New York Police arrested students protesting at Columbia University's Hamilton Hall, urging their university to divest from "Israel" on April 30, its faculty staff have said that they were "horrified" by these arrests.
A Lecturer at Columbia Law School, Bassam Khawaja, said on May 1 that he was "horrified to see Columbia invite police onto our campus for the second time this month to arrest our students."
"Columbia has chosen escalation at every turn here, with disastrous results," Khawaja added.
"The administration said that the protests were a disruption and presented safety risks, but it is the administration itself that has disrupted campus life by locking us out, relocating or postponing students’ exams, bringing in police to arrest students, and inviting police to remain on campus for the next two weeks until graduation," he stressed.
Speaking with The Independent, he said, "It’s quite unusual to have to be doing advocacy to ensure that our only students here in New York have the same right to protest to hold peaceful protests and express our support for human rights."
