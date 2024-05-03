PFLP Underline Commitment to Resistance Ceasefire Demands
By Al Mayadeen English
4 May 2024 02:01
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine stresses that no progress will be made in the ceasefire unless the occupation yields to the Resistance's demands.
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) emphasized its commitment to the ceasefire demands of the remainder of the Palestinian Resistance factions
The Palestinian Resistance has been demanding a complete cessation of the aggression on Gaza, the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, a prisoner exchange deal, and the return of all displaced persons to their homes from which they were displaced. The PFLP underlined its commitment to the righteous demands of the Resistance.
"There is full and comprehensive coordination between all resistance factions," the PFLP said. "There is a consensus on the demands of the resistance."
"There will be no progress in the negotiations unless the occupation submits to these just demands," the PFLP said. "The ball is now in the occupation's court, which continues to procrastinate and act intransigent and does not want to respond to these demands, especially on the part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for narrow political calculations."
The PFLP stressed that the Resistance factions are "ready to deal with all options and any field developments, and to continue defending the Palestinian people and confronting any Zionist aggression, especially on the city of Rafah."
Ceasefire talks ongoing
Hamas said today in light of recent calls with mediators in Egypt and Qatar, a Hamas Movement delegation will head to Cairo on May 4 to continue the mediated talks with the Israeli occupation.
Hamas confirmed that it acted in positive spirit while studying the ceasefire proposal it recently received adding that its delegation will go to Cairo in the same spirit to try and reach an agreement.
It added that the Palestinian resistance movement and forces are determined to reach an agreement that would secure the demands of the Palestinian people which include stopping the Israeli aggression against them and the withdrawal of IOF troops along with the return of the displaced Palestinians to their homes, reconstruction and reaching a captives deal.
Palestinian sources revealed to Al Mayadeen that Khalil Al-Hayya, at the head of the Hamas negotiating delegation, is heading to Cairo tomorrow, Saturday.
Hamas stands firm rejecting external pressure, studying proposal
The Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ahmed Abdel Hadi, in an interview with Al Mayadeen, said that although the movement is "seriously studying" the proposals for a ceasefire agreement, it is "too early to judge the results," noting that the papers presented contain "general phrases that could suggest something ambiguous," and emphasizing the role of the negotiators in this part.
Abdel Hadi pointed out that the only sides discussing positive outcomes from reaching an agreement are the US and Israeli sides. He stressed that no one has succeeded in pressuring the Resistance to accept any deal and emphasized that "the popular support for the Resistance cannot raise the white flag."
Regarding the threat of an Israeli military operation in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Abdel Hadi said, "Netanyahu wants to prolong the war, and he agreed to a partial cessation of it. The threat to invade Rafah is to pressure the Resistance," he said, stressing that "many surprises will confront the Israeli Prime Minister if he decides to invade Rafah."
On a different note, Abdel Hadi discussed the development of the protest movement in US universities, which he considered "one of the results of the Al-Aqsa Flood," and predicted that these protests will spread "to all universities in the world, and this is a very important development in terms of the Palestinian cause."
