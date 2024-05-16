Pro-Palestine Activists Protest Against UK Arms Shipments to Israel
Wednesday, 15 May 2024 7:26 PM
The undated file photo shows a demonstration against the Fisher German company's cooperation with the Israeli arms company Elbit Systems.
Pro-Palestine activists in Britain have demonstrated outside weapons factories against arms shipments to Israel.
In Glasgow, a group of protesters on Wednesday blocked the entrance to the Thales plant.
In Shenstone, members of the Palestine Action group blocked entrances to the UAV Engines Ltd. Police arrested six protesters at the scene.
In recent weeks, hundreds of thousands of protesters have marched through London, demanding the Israeli regime stop the genocidal campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip.
London is under domestic pressure since an Israeli attack in April on a World Central Kitchen convoy in Gaza, which killed three British nationals.
Foreign Secretary David Cameron recently said Britain will not halt arms sales to Israel even if the regime stages a large-scale invasion of the southern city of Rafah.
Critics say the British weapons industry has been cashing in on the genocide in Gaza with a pivotal role being played by the BAE Systems in supplying the Zionist killing machine.
The British weapons industry has been cashing in on the genocide in Gaza with a pivotal role being played by BAE Systems in supplying the Zionist killing machine.
While people across the world have been horrified at Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians of Gaza, there have been some powerful sources celebrating the unleashing of this firepower on the besieged territory.
The British arms giant, BAE, reported the highest ever profits in 2023, partly due to the war in Ukraine, but also thanks to Israel’s brutal campaign in Gaza.
British companies provide virtually 15 percent of the components of the F35 stealth combat aircraft Israel has used to bomb Gaza.
Meanwhile, activists in different parts of the world are marking the 76th anniversary of Nakba, or Catastrophe, when tens of thousands of Palestinians were expelled from their homes and lands in 1948 to make way for the creation of Israel.
Press TV’s website can also be accessed at the following alternate addresses:
www.presstv.co.uk
No comments:
Post a Comment