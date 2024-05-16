Thursday, May 16, 2024

Putin Says Russians, Chinese 'Brothers Forever'

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has characterized relations between Moscow and Beijing quoting a 1940s song. Speaking ahead of a concert dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China and the start of the Cross-Cultural Years, he expressed confidence in the brotherly interaction between the two countries.

"The event is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. There is a famous song from that time, it was created 75 years ago, but is often sung today: there is a quite famous line in it: 'Russian and Chinese are brothers forever'," Putin said.

"I am sure that we will continue to strengthen the fraternal spirit of the harmonious Russian-Chinese partnership," the Russian president emphasized.

The audience, listening first to the Russian speech and then to the Chinese translation, applauded the Russian president's words both times.

