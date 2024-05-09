Resistance Blows Up Booby-trapped Tunnel, Hitting Israeli Troops
By Al Mayadeen English
9 May 2024 23:04
The explosion resulted in the destruction of three Israeli vehicles, a digger, and casualties among the soldiers, including one killed and one injured.
Al-Qassam Brigades on Thursday announced that one of the Palestinian resistance units detonated a tunnel rigged with explosives targeting Israeli military personnel.
This resulted in the destruction of three Israeli vehicles, and a digger, and casualties among the soldiers, including one killed and one injured, as per Palestinian military media reports.
Shortly afterward, an Israeli military spokesman confirmed that three Israeli soldiers sustained injuries due to the explosion.
Earlier in the day, the Al-Qassam Brigades reported that its forces targeted several Israeli military units in the southern part of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City using mortar shells.
This coincided with an announcement by the Mujahideen Brigades that its forces targeted the "Gaza envelope" with a barrage of rockets.
They further targeted an Israeli military vehicle using an RPG shell and also aimed at Israeli troops stationed in the "Netzarim" axis using 107-type rockets.
Meanwhile, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades reported its fighters engaging in fierce clashes with Israeli infantry forces in the Shoka neighborhood, located east of Rafah.
Palestinian resistance groups have thus far reported several successful operations throughout the day.
This morning, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the targeting of Israeli forces advancing east of Rafah with mortar shells.
Similarly, Al-Quds Brigades declared the targeting of Israeli military gatherings with heavy caliber mortar shells east of the Shoka neighborhood.
As for the Al-Qassem Brigades, they announced the firing of 107 rockets this morning targeting an Israeli military vehicle assembly near the airport east of Rafah.
