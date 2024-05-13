Sudanese Army Bolsters Forces in Al-Faw as Fight for Al Jazirah Continues
Lt-Gen Khabbashi talks with with the Gedaref Governor Mohamed Ahmed Hassan on his right while Lt-Gen Adam Haroun on his left
May 12, 2024 (GEDAREF) – In a second visit within two weeks, Sudan’s Deputy Military Commander, Shams al-Din Kabashi, inspected operations on the Al-Faw front in eastern Al Jazirah State on Sunday.
Several sources said that Major General Adam Haroun, accompanying Kabashi, has been appointed to lead the Al-Faw military area. His appointment comes after his successful leadership in reclaiming strategic locations in Omdurman in March.
Sovereign Council media highlighted the “harmony and high morale” of stationed forces during Kabashi’s visit. Photos released by the Council confirmed Haroun’s presence, with sources indicating his mission is to regain control of Al Jazirah from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The Sudanese army encircles Al Jazirah from multiple directions. However, the Al-Faw axis, east of Wad Madani, has seen setbacks.
Last week, army-allied forces, including factions led by Gibril Ibrahim and Minni Minnawi, retreated from the village of Al-Faqeesha. The RSF claims victories against these groups.
This ongoing conflict has caused immense hardship for civilians. Rights groups accuse the RSF of killings, looting, and rape in Al Jazirah villages. A communications blackout exceeding 90 days has further exacerbated the situation.
The fight for Al Jazirah remains deadlocked, with the Sudanese army attempting to dislodge the RSF. The Sudanese people continue to bear the brunt of the conflict, enduring both violence and restricted communication.
No comments:
Post a Comment