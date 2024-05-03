US Approval Rating in Africa Plummets as Russia, China Rise: Poll
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Gallup
26 Apr 2024 15:30
Chinese and Russian foreign policies in Africa have made them the more favorable soft powers across the continent, as opposed to the US.
The United States is slipping as the world's most influential soft power, particularly in Africa, a poll by Gallup showed.
Polling examined the global approval of the US, China, Russia, and Germany. Out of all powers, only the US saw a decline in approval, from 59% to 56% in Africa, giving up its seat to China, whose approval increased from 52% to 58%.
Germany's approval rose by three points to 54%, while Russia's increased by eight points to 42%, making it the least approved but remained on the rise.
China's foreign policy in Africa boosts its approval
Last year, China's approval soared in seven African countries by double-digit percentages for the first time in a decade. In Ghana, a 15% increase was recorded, while a 14% increase was witnessed in Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal.
However, the same three countries witnessed similar disapproval of Chinese leadership, mostly due to a drastic fall in the number of people who were no longer indifferent to China.
It is worth noting that China in 2022 was Africa's largest bilateral trading partner, where the country registered $288 billion in trade with African nations, according to data published by the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.
Beijing has held this title for 14 consecutive years, with direct Chinese investment in African markets reaching $1.38 billion in the first four months of 2023, up to 24 percent year-on-year.
This trend of growing China-Africa economic cooperation is evident in official Chinese statistics showing that total trade volume with Africa in the first five months of 2023 has reached 822.32 billion yuan ($113.5 billion), up 16.4 percent yearly.
The Western position in Africa, specifically in West Africa, is at an all-time worse. China, which leads several multilateral organizations, including BRICS, will look to expand cooperation with African nations to secure prosperity and development in the continent at a geopolitical junction that has been described as historic by experts.
Although the overall approval of the US dipped in 2023, seven countries in Africa still saw a double-digit increase in approval. Ghanian approval for the US increased by 14%, Mauritanian and Cote d’Ivoire both saw a 13% increase in approval, Tunisia saw a 12% increase, Mozambique an 11% increase, while Senegal and Ethiopia's approval of the US rose by 10%.
However, US approval in several other African countries saw a drastic collapse. For example, US approval ratings fell by 29 points in Uganda, 21 points in Gambia, and 14 points in Kenya. Libya's approval rating of the US stood at 23%, and Somalia's at 25%, the lowest in Africa.
Regarding Russia, Moscow's reputation in Africa has seen an even greater improvement compared to China's. Following the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022, it faced a notable decline in support across Africa and globally.
However, with over two years having elapsed since the conflict began, Moscow's image has rebounded. The median approval rating of Russian leadership now sits at 42%, rising from 34% the year before. This level of approval hasn't been seen since 2012 when it stood at 47%.
Russia has experienced significant double-digit rises in approval in eight nations, with corresponding declines in just two: Uganda (down by 16 points) and Gambia (down by 11 points). However, backing for Russia remains particularly robust in Sahelian countries, where it maintains a notable military presence via the Wagner Group. Notably, in Mali (89%), Burkina Faso (81%), and Chad (76%), Russia stands as the predominant power in terms of leadership approval ratings.
