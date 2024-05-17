Yemen Stages Million-man Marches in Solidarity with Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
Crowds renewed their demands for escalating the Yemeni armed forces' operations against the US and the Israeli regime until the genocide on the people of Gaza is stopped.
In a display of solidarity with Gaza and in support of the fourth stage of escalation launched by the Yemeni Resistance, Yemeni citizens staged a million-man protest on Friday in the heart of Yemen's capital city Sanaa, and in several other provinces.
Under the slogan "With Gaza: a holy struggle with no limits", Sanaa's Al-Sabeen Square along with dozens of other squares in the provinces of Saada, Raymah, Marib, Hudaydah, Dhamar, Ibb, Amran, Taiz, Hajjah, Al-Bayda, Al-Jawf, Al-Mahwit, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, Lahj, and Al-Mahwit have all witnessed massive crowds.
Demonstrators saluted the fighters of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and all of occupied Palestine and expressed support for the fronts in Lebanon and Iraq, as well as operations led by the Yemeni armed forces in their fourth stage of escalation against the Zionist regime which have reached the Mediterranean Sea to the north and the Indian Ocean to the south.
They affirmed their continued mobilization and readiness with determination and resolve, and their commitment to continuing marches, activities, and various initiatives until victory.
They further expressed pride for the leader of the Yemeni Resistance Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and reaffirmed their full readiness to execute any directives from him.
