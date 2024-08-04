Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Espionage Equipment, Sites, Confirms Hits
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon
Hezbollah operations against Israeli military sites in support of Gaza and in response to Israeli assaults on southern Lebanese towns continue unabated.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced on Sunday a new series of operations against Israeli military sites and troops along the border with occupied Palestine.
Hezbollah said the operations were in support of "our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable Resistance and in response to the Israeli assaults on the steadfast southern Lebanese villages and safe homes."
The Lebanese Resistance group announced that it added the Israeli settlement of Beit Hillel to its crosshairs and bombarded it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets. It said the attack was in response to the Israeli assaults on the towns of Kfar Kila and Deir Seryan, which resulted in civilian casualties.
The Resistance later said its fighters targeted at 8:00 am the espionage equipment at the Israeli Ramya site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and resulting in its destruction.
Hezbollah fighters also bombarded at 1:35 pm the Birket Risha site with artillery shells and at 1:55 pm the al-Manara site with artillery rockets, achieving precise hits.
Elsewhere, the Islamic Resistance said its fighters targeted at 3:55 pm the al-Malikiyah site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.
Lebanese media reported that 60-year-old Youssef Yahya succumbed to injuries he sustained following the Israeli aerial aggression that targeted the southern Lebanese town of Deir Seryan.
On Saturday, the Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon published footage showing Hezbollah fighters targeting the settlements of Shtula and al-Manara in northern occupied Palestine.
Hezbollah also mourned its fighters Ali Abed Ali (Jawn), from the southern Lebanese town of Aaitit, and Hassan Karim (Yasser), from the southern Lebanese town of Deir Seryan, on the path to [liberated occupied] al-Quds.
In addition, the Lebanese Resistance group shared statistics related to its military operations against the Israeli occupation military and Israeli losses since October 8, 2023.
Hezbollah highlighted that up to August 3, its Resistance fighters carried out 2,500 operations, in an average of nine operations per day.
No comments:
Post a Comment