Hezbollah Unveils Underground Imad 4 Missile Facility: Footage
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: The Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon
The video titled "Our Mountains, Our Strongholds" features the "Imad 4" facility, which highlights Hezbollah's missile capabilities.
Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, has released a new video showcasing a sophisticated underground facility and an extensive tunnel network, complete with missile launchpads.
The video titled "Our Mountains, Our Strongholds" features the Imad 4 facility, which highlights the Resistance's missile capabilities.
The footage reveals Hezbollah freedom fighters inside a sophisticated underground complex, with visible signs marking the facility as Imad 4, and displaying the Quranic verse: "Prepare against them whatever you can of [military] power."
The video also shows missile trucks moving from within the facility toward a blast door, preparing them for launch.
In the video excerpts from a speech by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah were used, during which he asserts that "the resistance is stronger than ever since its inception in the region."
Al Mayadeen dissects Hezbollah's video
Al Mayadeen's sources revealed that Imad 4 features a state-of-the-art technical system and a secure communication network that links it to the outside world, allowing it to receive launch orders within minutes, adding that the network's communications are said to be highly encrypted for added security.
The sources also disclosed that the facility is equipped with a comprehensive logistics team, as well as dedicated construction, security, and backup launch teams. These teams operate based on pre-determined coordinates for launching operations.
In addition, the facility, according to exclusive sources, is outfitted with a field hospital and enough supplies to sustain its occupants for a period ranging from eight months to a year.
The same sources also noted that the Resistance maintains larger, more critical facilities designed to accommodate larger and heavier rockets, including precision missiles.
It is worth noting that the video comes shortly after US special envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut, warning that time is running out to secure a Gaza ceasefire and a deal for the release of Israeli captives, which could also bring an end to the situation on the Lebanese-Palestinian borders.
Concurrently, parties involved in the Doha negotiations are set to continue their meetings on Friday, as the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza nears its 11-month mark.
