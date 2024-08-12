Lesufi Says Door to Join the Government of Provincial Unity Remains Open
With Gauteng’s Government of Provincial Unity being a minority government, the ANC needed support from parties outside its coalition to pass the budgets.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi at the announcement of his Cabinet on 3 July 2024. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said there was no quid pro quo between the party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party when the provincial budgets were passed last week.
The EFF, MK Party, ActionSA, and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) are not part of the coalition government in Gauteng.
While all four parties expressed concerns over the budgets, they supported them.
Lesufi said with all MEC and portfolio committee positions taken, he had nothing to offer the parties in exchange for their support.
“Obviously, there will be areas where they will feel the budget must also accommodate their members and we committed ourselves that we will consider those areas. There will be areas where they will feel we need to accommodate their programmes. We have given each political party to make a contribution to our plans, so we don’t close any political party that has a certain programme.”
Lesufi said the door to join the Government of Provincial Unity remains open for all represented parties in Gauteng, including the Democratic Alliance (DA).
