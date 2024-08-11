Moscow's Response to Ukrainian Forces Strikes on Russian Regions Will Not Take Long — MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian missile attacks and drone attacks on Russian regions are clearly terrorist in nature
MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Moscow's tough response to the latest strikes by the Ukrainian armed forces on Russian regions will not take long, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced.
"We strongly condemn these barbaric terrorist acts aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure, killing and intimidating civilians," the diplomat said commenting on the Ukrainian armed forces' missile strike on Kursk and drone attacks on a number of other regions.
"We have no doubt that the organizers and perpetrators of these crimes, including their foreign curators, will be held accountable for them. Russia's tough response will not take long," she said.
Zakharova drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian missile attacks and drone attacks on Russian regions are clearly terrorist in nature.
"Once again we call on international organizations to condemn the terrorist attacks by Ukrainian militants. Although we are sure that the response will be a shamefaced silence from the relevant structures," the diplomat noted.
Russia’s Kursk Region governor says measures underway to stabilize situation
According to Alexey Smirnov, additional forces and capabilities were arriving in the region
KURSK, August 11. /TASS/. Kursk Region Interim Governor Alexey Smirnov met with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Bulyga and said the ministry is pressing on with measures to stabilize the situation amid Ukrainian attacks.
"I met with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Bulyga. We discussed the current situation in the border areas, and the measures that are being taken to counter Ukrainian attempts to gain ground inside the Kursk Region," he wrote on Telegram. "Yes, the situation continues to be challenging. But at the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry and all uniformed agencies are taking a full range of measures to stabilize the situation in the region."
Smirnov also said that additional forces and capabilities were arriving in the Kursk Region, and the military were doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of civilians.
"Particular attention was paid to the participation of volunteer fighters in stabilizing the situation. The fighters help maintain the necessary security measures as part of the ongoing counterterrorist operation and move residents from border areas to temporary accommodation centers," he said.
Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack alerts have been issued repeatedly in the region since then. According to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, more than 8,000 people have been evacuated from border areas over the past day due to Ukrainian attacks, and more than 6,000 people have been placed in temporary accommodation centers.
Hospitals have admitted 69 people that were injured in Ukrainian shelling of the Kursk Region, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said. Of them, 17 are in serious condition. According to the latest data from the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 1,350 troops, 29 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers since the start of hostilities in the Kursk Region.
