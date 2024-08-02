MSF Warns of Rising Deaths in El Fasher, Condemns Hospital Attacks, Supply Blockade
Jabal Marra Medical Complex in El Fasher damaged by RSF shelling on June 2, 2024
August 1, 2024 (NAIROBI) – Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) on Wednesday called for an end to repeated attacks on hospitals and a blockade of medical supplies in Sudan’s El Fasher, warning they are causing a rising death toll.
More than 2,170 wounded people have been treated at MSF-supported hospitals in the city since fighting escalated 80 days ago, and over 300 have died from their injuries, MSF said in a statement.
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have held MSF supply trucks for the past four weeks, threatening to deplete essential resources at Saudi Hospital, the last functioning public hospital in El Fasher, the statement said.
“The warring parties must prioritize the protection of healthcare facilities and ensure unhindered access to medical care for all,” said Stephane Doyon, head of MSF’s emergency response in Sudan.
The RSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The repeated attacks on hospitals, including a shelling of Saudi hospital on July 29 that killed three caregivers and injured 25 people, highlighted a disregard for international humanitarian law and civilian lives, MSF said.
MSF said its trucks, carrying essential surgical kits and therapeutic food for malnourished children, had been held in Kabkabiya by the RSF.
“If the blockade on humanitarian aid is not lifted urgently, there is going to be an even greater death toll,” Doyon said.
