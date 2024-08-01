Putin Greets Russians, Who Return Home as a Result of Exchange
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Vnukovo-2 airport to greet Russians, who were in detention in Western countries and were recenly released as a result of an exchange.
Putin waited for the released Russians near the boarding stairs of an aircraft of the Rossiya Special Flight Squadron. They also received a red carpet welcome, involving around 40 ceremonial guards of the Presidential Regiment.
Putin congratulates Russian nationals returned via prisoner swap on coming home
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Russian nationals released within the framework of a prisoner exchange on coming home and thanked them for remaining loyal to their oath.
"Above all, I would like to congratulate everyone on returning to your Motherland," he told them at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport. "Now, I would like to address those of you who are directly connected to military service, would like to thank you for loyalty to your oath, duty and Motherland which has not forgotten you for a minute," the president added.
"Now you are back home," Putin concluded.
